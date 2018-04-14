Spurs blown out by Warriors in Game 1

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Spurs struggled early and often, as they were blown out by the Golden State Warriors 113-92 in Game 1 of the their first round series.

Rudy Gay led the Spurs with 15 points and six rebounds. LaMarcus Aldridge added 14 points for San Antonio, but shot only 5 of 12 from the floor.

As a team, the Spurs shot 40 percent for the game, but were mostly under that percentage through the first three quarters.

San Antonio’s defense could not contain Golden State on the other end.

Klay Thompson scored 27 and Kevin Durant added 24 points for the Warriors who lead the best of seven series, 1-0.

The Spurs started slow and never led. They were down 28-17 after the first quarter, but cut the Warriors lead to 41-35 with 5:43 left in the second quarter. Golden State went on a 16-6 run to close the half and led 57-41.

With Gay inserted into the lineup to start the second half, the Spurs opened with a short run and got back to within a nine point deficit at 59-50, but Dejounte Murray picked up three quick fouls and was forced to exit the game.

With Murray on the bench, Golden State went on a 12-2 to effectively put the game out of reach.

The Spurs never got within 10 points and trailed by as much as 28 points in the fourth quarter.

San Antonio has now lost nine straight on the road and five straight playoff games to Golden State. Game 2 is Monday night in Oakland.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.