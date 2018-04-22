Valero, Circle K to offer free coffee after Spurs playoff wins

SAN ANTONIO - After the Silver and Black pulled off their first playoff win this postseason, many may be wondering whether Valero and Circle K will offer free coffee like years past -- the answer is YES.

Participating Valero fuel branded locations are giving away a free cup of coffee or a cappuccino to Spurs fans the morning after every Spurs playoffs win.

Customers don’t need to purchase anything or have attended the game. They can go to the participating stores from 8-10 a.m. following a Spurs playoffs win.

There is a limit of one coffee or cappuccino per customer.

