Super Bowl San Antonians are making their hometown proud

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio may not have it's own team playing in Super Bowl 53 on Sunday, but the city will certainly have players to root for. Three Los Angeles Rams; wide receiver Josh Reynolds, a John Jay alum, running back Malcolm Brown of Cibolo Steele and defensive back Ramon Richards, from Brackenridge; all have deep Alamo City ties.

"They just worked their tails off," said Duane Dunkley, who trains Brown and Richards in the offseason. "They've got a great work ethic, they're great God-fearing young men and they have their priorities straight."

Dunkley has trained Brown and Richards since their high school days. Richards' high school coach Willie Hall fondly looked back at Richards' days quarterbacking the Eagles.

"I wish I had 11 more like him," Hall said of Richards. "I remember when he used to come up here on Sundays when I couldn't come up, but I was in my office doing paperwork and he'd have 10 or 11 guys just up here practicing, running routes and getting better."

At Jay High, you don't have to look far to see the excitement for their Super Bowl-bound alum. The school's Mustang statue is adorned with it's own Josh Reynolds jersey.

#ThisIsNorthside- the Superbowl is over a week away but it's pretty clear who @NISDJay will be rooting for! The Mustang is wearing a specially-made @RamsNFL jersey in honor of Jay alum @J_Rey_11! His mother clearly loves it! 💙💙 pic.twitter.com/tVOYmesYEu — Northside ISD (@NISD) January 25, 2019

"He's always had that work ethic and humility," Assistant Principal Pete Pruneda said of Reynolds. Pruneda was Reynolds' wide receivers coach at Jay. "We went out to Los Angeles to watch a game and he goes out and scores two touchdowns, but after the game he's still the same down to earth Josh Reynolds."

Brown and Richards won't play Sunday. Richards is on the Rams practice squad while Brown is recovering from a season-ending injury. However, Reynolds is a legitimate play-maker and reliable target for quarterback Jared Goff.

"Lord willing, they'll all come back with a Super Bowl ring," Dunkley said.

Most in the Alamo City are hoping for the same.

