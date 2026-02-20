More than 3 million frozen chicken-fried rice products pulled for potential glass contamination

More than three million pounds of frozen, not ready-to-eat chicken fried rice products are being recalled for possible contamination with glass.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) said that Ajinomoto Foods is pulling two types of food products, including some sold at Trader Joe’s.

While there are no confirmed injuries, this contamination has been reported by consumers four times, the USDA said.

The Trader Joe’s products were sold in 20-ounce plastic bag packages labeled “TRADER JOE’S Chicken Fried Rice with stir-fried rice, vegetables, seasoned dark chicken meat and eggs,” with best-by dates ranging from Sept. 8, 2026, to Nov. 17, 2026.

These were sold at Trader Joe’s locations nationwide. An unspecified number of other types of products from the same company were exported to Canada, the USDA said.

If you have one, you should return it to Trader Joe’s for a refund or throw it away.

The USDA said this is a Class I risk, which means there is a high probability of adverse consequences if the product is consumed.