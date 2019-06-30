Seven-run second inning dooms Missions

SAN ANTONIO - A seven-run explosion from the Iowa Cubs was the beginning of the end for the San Antonio Missions as they fall to the Cubs 12-2. The Cubs combined for 15 hits including two home runs.

Cubs first baseman Jim Adduci jumped on the first pitch of his at-bat against Johan Belisario for a first inning home run. His ninth home run of the season gave Iowa a 1-0 lead after the top of the first inning.

The Cubs opened the flood gates on the Missions in the top of the third as Iowa batted around before recording an out. Belisario was pulled midway through the inning for Deolis Guerra. In the third inning, Iowa scored seven runs, collected eight hits, and sent 11 batters to the plate.

Following the seven-run inning, the Missions responded with their first run of the game. Missions first baseman Jake Hager launched his eighth home run of the season to straight away center field. The Missions trailed 8-1 after three innings of play.

After a successful fourth inning from Guerra, the Cubs nearly batted around once again in the fifth inning. Iowa added four more runs to bring the lead up to 12-1. Miguel Sanchez replaced Guerra midway through the inning.

Lucas Erceg provided a run for the Missions in the bottom of the sixth inning on an RBI single which scored Troy Stokes Jr. The Missions trailed 12-2 heading into the seventh inning and that would be the final score.

Johan Belisario made his Triple-A debut in Saturday night’s game, getting the start for the Missions. After two solid innings, the wheels fell off in the third inning and Belisario saw an early exit against Iowa. In a losing effort, Belisario lasted two innings, allowed eight earned runs on nine hits, and struck out two batters.

Trevor Clifton was the starting pitcher for the Iowa Cubs. He allowed one earned run on four hits over five innings pitched. He struck out seven Missions batters, walking two. With the win, Clifton improves to 3-7.

The Missions continue their five-game series with the Iowa Cubs Sunday night at Nelson Wolff Stadium. Right-hander Thomas Jankins (7-2, 3.65) will start for the Missions. The Iowa Cubs will go with right-hander Matt Swarmer (5-7, 5.57). First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

Post-Game Notes

With the loss, San Antonio falls to 50-32 on the season.

Hager’s third inning home run extended San Antonio’s home-run streak to a season-long 13 games.

