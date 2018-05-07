TV sports anchor who took jacket at AT&T Center before Spurs-Warriors game resigns

SAN ANTONIO - The San Francisco TV sports anchor who was caught on camera at the AT&T Center taking a jacket that belonged to a Golden State Warriors has resigned.

The incident occurred about two weeks ago when the Warriors were in San Antonio for their first round playoff series with the Spurs.

The Athletic reported that ABC7/KGO-TV sports anchor Mike Shumann took the jacket of Ralph Walker, the Warriors director of team security and Stephen Curry's personal security guard.

KPIX-TV in San Francisco obtained surveillance video from the AT&T Center of the incident, which shows a man in red, allegedly Shumann, grab the jacket before walking off the arena floor.

KGO was notified and called Shumann home before Game 4 between the Spurs and Warriors.

Shumann released the following statement via KGO-TV:

"It is with sadness that I announce that ABC7 news and I have decided to amicably part ways after 24 years together."

"I regret any embarrassment I have caused the station. My recent actions do not reflect the high standard of conduct expected at KGO. Nor do they represent the integrity with which I have conducted my professional sports and broadcast careers."

"I have nothing but great memories working here and covering four World Series, three Super Bowls, three NBA championship runs, a Stanley Cup and two U.S. Opens."

"I want to wish the station and all my fantastic colleagues at ABC 7 the best as they move forward. It has been my pleasure to work with you."

"I also want to thank all the great viewers that have supported me over the years through thick and thin. It has been a great run from a Super Bowl Champion with the 49ers to riding in parades with other World champs here in the City by the Bay."

"As a 40 year resident I am humbled by the support and will never forget how fortunate I have been to ride the wave of Bay Area greatness. Hope to see you down the road."

The Spurs lost the series in five games to Golden State.

