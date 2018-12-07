Washington State, Iowa State ready for first-ever matchup in Alamo Bowl

SAN ANTONIO - No. 13 Washington State will face No. 24 Iowa State in the 2018 Valero Alamo Bowl.

Head coaches Matt Campbell, of Iowa State Cyclones, and Mike Leach, of Washington State Cougars, were in town Thursday for the Valero Alamo Bowl Golf Classic.

Thursday's is the coaches' only appearance in town before their teams are scheduled arrive in San Antonio on Dec. 22-23.

Leach, who took over the Cougars in 2012, led them this year to a 10-2 regular season record. It is the school's first 10-win season since 2003.

"We've steadily improved," Leach said. "When I got there, they hardly won any games. We've won more games than anybody in the Pac 12 this year and more over a four-year stretch than anyone in the conference."

Campbell, in his third season with the Cyclones, led the Cyclones to eight regular season wins, the most since 1978.

Iowa State led the Big 12 in scoring defense and finished second in the conference in total defense. Now they will face Leach and his air raid offense.

"We're going up against a coach that's literally mastered this offense," Campbell said. "We go up against great offenses in the Big 12, but this presents a very unique and difficult challenge."

Washington State and Iowa State will face off for the first time ever Dec. 28 at 8 p.m. at the Alamodome.

