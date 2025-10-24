Reports to: Director of Digital Sales
Work Location: On-site (Detroit, Roanoke, Orlando, Jacksonville, Houston, or San Antonio)
Position Overview
The Digital Revenue Accelerator (DRA) is a high-impact role designed to drive digital revenue growth and position Graham Media Group as a market leader in digital advertising solutions. As the station’s digital sales authority, the DRA partners with local sales teams to identify untapped opportunities, craft innovative client-centric strategies, and close high-value, multi-platform deals. This role demands a competitive mindset, a deep understanding of the digital advertising landscape, and the ability to accelerate revenue growth through strategic execution and collaboration.
Key Responsibilities
- Revenue Growth Leadership: Collaborate with Account Executives to identify, strategize, and close new digital revenue opportunities with both existing and prospective clients.
- Innovative Strategy Development: Design and implement cutting-edge, multi-platform strategies leveraging GMG’s digital product suite and vendor partnerships to deliver measurable results.
- Client-Centric Solutions: Lead digital discovery sessions, develop compelling proposals, and deliver persuasive client presentations to secure high-value deals.
- Competitive Edge: Maintain a deep understanding of the competitive landscape, emerging advertising technologies, and market trends to position GMG as a leader in digital solutions.
- Training and Enablement: Provide advanced digital education and training to local sales teams, empowering them to confidently pitch and execute digital solutions.
- Performance Optimization: Collaborate with the Director of Digital Sales and vendors to refine product offerings, set ambitious campaign goals, and ensure optimal performance outcomes.
- Data-Driven Insights: Track, analyze, and forecast digital sales performance, delivering actionable insights to drive continuous improvement and revenue acceleration.
- Relationship Building: Foster strong, long-term relationships with clients and internal teams to ensure alignment and sustained success.
Qualifications
- Proven Expertise: Minimum of 3 years of experience in digital media sales or strategy, preferably within a broadcast or media company.
- Strategic Mindset: Demonstrated ability to develop and execute innovative, results-driven digital strategies.
- Competitive Drive: Strong understanding of digital advertising platforms, targeting, analytics, and emerging technologies.
- Exceptional Communication: Outstanding presentation and interpersonal skills, with a proven ability to influence and inspire both internal teams and external clients.
- Track Record of Success: Consistent achievement of or exceeding revenue goals in a fast-paced, competitive environment.
- Collaborative Leadership: Ability to work seamlessly across teams and departments, driving alignment and shared success.
Preferred Attributes
- Competitive mindset with a focus on achieving and exceeding goals.
- Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to adapt to changing market dynamics.
- Experience in developing marketing solutions tailored to client needs, rather than selling pre-packaged offerings.
- Deep understanding of consumer behavior and retail dynamics to craft impactful strategies.
Additional Information:
Graham Media Group is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.
Contact:
Brooke Adams