Small, harmless asteroid burns up in Earth's atmosphere over the Philippines

In this photo grabbed from a video, a space rock dubbed 2024 RW1 is seen over Progressive village, Gonzaga, Cagayan province, Philippines, early Thursday September 5, 2024. (Allan G. Madelar via AP)

NEW YORK – A small asteroid discovered on Wednesday harmlessly burned up in Earth's atmosphere the same day, NASA said.

The asteroid — about 3 feet (1 meter) across — was spotted by astronomers in Arizona and broke apart over the coast of the Philippines hours after the discovery.

Recommended Videos

This space rock, dubbed 2024 RW1, is only the ninth to have been spotted before its impact. Asteroids around this size hurtle toward Earth about every two weeks without posing any danger.

The asteroid was discovered through the Catalina Sky Survey, which is run by the University of Arizona and funded by NASA.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.