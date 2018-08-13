Free IT, cyber security academy launches on South Side

SAN ANTONIO - A free IT and cyber security academy opened its doors at Confluence Park on the city's South Side.

GhostWire Academy was officially dedicated and launched by government officials and sponsors of the program.

The academy will offer a free program to teenagers on ethical computer hacking and cyber security, hoping to inspire careers in STEM and IT.

"There are kids right now that are aspiring to be YouTube stars. We need to redirect that energy to careers in cyber security and STEM," said GhostWire Academy president Shaun Herron. "If we don't now, we'll be in big trouble in the future."

Classes will be offered on Saturdays and Sundays.

Youngsters can register by clicking here.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.