Headed to WurstFest? These are some of the must try eats

NEW BRAUNFELS, TX – It’s that time of year again.
Wurstfest is back for 2022!
The 10-day festival incorporates live music, dancing, and food, all celebrating German culture.
Wurstfest, which is held in New Braunfels, has been drawing in crowds since 1961, when it started as a festival to honor sausage. Since then, thousands of people visit daily to enjoy the festival’s sights, sounds and good eats.
If you plan on taking a trip to Wurstfest this year, come hungry. These are some of the bites you won’t want to miss.
1. Pork Chop-on-a-Stick
2. Pork Schnitzel
3. Doner Kebab
4. Rueben or Wurst-n-Taschen
5. Sausage-on-a-stick
To wash it all down, Wurstfest has a variety of German, Texan and domestic beer for you to enjoy. Prost!
You can find more information and tickets for Wurstfest at https://wurstfest.com.