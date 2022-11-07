Headed to WurstFest? These are some of the must try eats

Wurstfest is back for 2022! The 10-day festival incorporates live music, dancing, and food, all celebrating German culture. In partnership with Wurstfest. #Sponsored #texaseats

NEW BRAUNFELS, TX – It’s that time of year again.

Wurstfest is back for 2022!

The 10-day festival incorporates live music, dancing, and food, all celebrating German culture.

Wurstfest, which is held in New Braunfels, has been drawing in crowds since 1961, when it started as a festival to honor sausage. Since then, thousands of people visit daily to enjoy the festival’s sights, sounds and good eats.

If you plan on taking a trip to Wurstfest this year, come hungry. These are some of the bites you won’t want to miss.

1. Pork Chop-on-a-Stick

2. Pork Schnitzel

3. Doner Kebab

4. Rueben or Wurst-n-Taschen

5. Sausage-on-a-stick

To wash it all down, Wurstfest has a variety of German, Texan and domestic beer for you to enjoy. Prost!

You can find more information and tickets for Wurstfest at https://wurstfest.com.