Warm up with these Shiner Beer steamed mussels!

Try this recipe from Texas Eats!

The cooler weather is finally here, but that doesn’t have to stop you from cooking outdoors. For a yummy dish to warm you up, try this Shiner Beer steamed mussels recipe!

Here’s how to make it.

Ingredients:

1 Fennel Bulb

1 White Onion

1 Shallot

3 cloves Garlic

2tbs Olive oil

2 Hot Italian Sausage or Chorizo

1 San Marzano Whole Tomatoes

2 lbs Live Mussels

4 bottles of Shiner Órale

Baguette

4 packages of HEB Herb Butter

Directions:

1. Cut the fennel bulb from the stock and cut the root out.

2. Chop the fennel bulb, onion, shallot, and garlic.

3. Oil a stock pot and heat over medium heat.

4. Sauté chopped veggies until softened.

5. Slice open two links of Italian sausage or chorizo and add to the stock pot.

6. Crush 2-3 San Marzano tomatoes into the stock pot.

7. Add 4 bottles of Shiner Órale to stock pot.

8. Stir mixture and heat to a boil.

9. Rinse the live mussels under cold water and debeard them if needed.

10. Add the mussels to the stock pot and bring back to a boil.

11. Once boiling, lower heat and add a lid to the pot.

12. Allow the mussels to steam with the lid on for 4 minutes.

13. Slice the baguette and drizzle with olive oil and salt.

14 .Toast the baguette slices on grill or pan.

15. After 4 minutes, remove the pot from the heat.

16. Serve mussels in a bowl with sauce and baguette garnished with fennel.

17. Enjoy with a Shiner Holiday Cheer!