Make a splash at crystal clear lagoon waterpark in Texas

Cool off in 24 million gallon lagoon along Gulf Coast

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

TEXAS CITY, Texas – There’s a place along the Texas coast where you can swim in 12 acres of crystal-clear water.

Lagoonfest Texas, located at 12600 Crystal View Boulevard in Texas City, brings paradise vibes to the Gulf Coast. For reference, Texas City is a roughly four-hour drive east of downtown San Antonio.

Tickets start at $20 for children ages 3-13 and $38 for anyone aged 14 and older. Children ages 2 and younger are free.

If tickets are sold out online, that means that particular day has sold out and more tickets will not be available.

In addition to the 24 million gallon lagoon, tickets give guests access to bumper boats, a 42-foot tall slide, beach and lounge chairs and complimentary parking.

“Lagoonfest Texas offers something for every type of vacationer,” CEO of The Lagoon Development Company Uri Man previously told KSAT. “Whether you want to relax under a luxury cabana or keep active kayaking or testing your agility on our massive floating obstacle course, you can do it.”

Access to kayaks, aqua cycles, paddleboards, a captained sailboat and an electric ferry is available at an additional cost.

Lagoonfest Texas is open Wednesdays through Sundays for the summer season and will switch to a weekend-only schedule in mid-August.

For a full list of frequently asked questions visit LagoonFestTexas.com.

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

