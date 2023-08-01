Harry Potter Forbidden Forest experience coming to Texas this October

LITTLE ELM, Texas – Happiness can be found, even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light — or in this case a light trail.

Wizarding enthusiasts will find a piece of the Forbidden Forest in Texas this fall with creatures from the “Harry Potter” and “Fantastic Beasts” series.

Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience is set to open on Oct. 28 in Little Elm, in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex area.

Mesmerizing lights will transform the landscape into a magical outdoor trail where wizards and muggles alike can meet mystical creatures like the Hippogriff, unicorn, Niffler and more.

You’ll be able to use your wand to cast spells and even conjure a patronus — expecto patronum!

Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience (Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment)

There will also be a themed village at the end of the trail where visitors can enjoy food and drinks while shopping for “Harry Potter” and “Fantastic Beasts” merchandise.

“Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience is for the whole family and promises a wonderful time for fans of all ages, giving them the opportunity to experience the magic of the Wizarding World in a whole new way,” event organizers said in a press release.

Tickets for the Forbidden Forest experience are currently on sale and some dates have already sold out.

Admission is $44 for anyone aged 13-64, $41 for seniors ages 65 and older and $34 for children ages 3-12. Students and military members also get discounted tickets at $41 each.

An adult deluxe bundle ticket is $75 and comes with admission to Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience plus a Harry Potter-themed sweet treat, Butterbeer stein, souvenir letter, exclusive lanyard and a tote bag. The child deluxe bundle is $65.

Parking is $5 per car when purchased online or $8 when purchased on-site.

The walking trail takes approximately 45-75 minutes, according to the event website.

Hopefully you won’t run into Dolores Umbridge...