Fiesta Noche del Rio kicks off this summer at Arneson River Theatre downtown

SAN ANTONIO – A downtown San Antonio tradition will return for its 67th season this summer.

Fiesta Noche del Rio will kick off on June 7 with live cultural music and dancing at the Arneson River Theatre along the River Walk.

A news release states that Fiesta Noche del Rio’s 2024 season will showcase old favorites and new elements. The shows will include the best of Spanish, Mexican, Latin, and Texan music and dance.

The shows will take place every Friday and Saturday at 8:30 p.m. from June 7 through Aug. 3.

“We are thrilled to present another season of Fiesta Noche del Rio,” Tim Coffey, the chairman of Fiesta Noche del Rio, said in the release. “Our show is a celebration of San Antonio’s rich cultural heritage, and it’s an honor to support the children of our community through this event.”

It is produced by the Alamo Kiwanis Club.

Tickets are on sale now and range from $8-$20. All proceeds from ticket sales, concessions, merchandise and sponsorships go to various children’s charities in San Antonio.

