Big rig trailer goes up in flames on I-10 on city’s East Side

SAN ANTONIO – Emergency crews responded to a vehicle erupting in flames on the city’s East Side early Thursday morning.

The vehicle fire happened around 5 a.m. on Interstate 10 East at Loop 1604 North near Converse.

Firefighters worked this morning to put the fire out. Crews, however, still remain on scene.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle fire on I-10 East at Loop 1604 North. Car became fully engulfed in flames on East Side near Converse. Fire is out now, but crews remain on the scene. pic.twitter.com/IltHgD8XoM — KSAT Traffic (@ksat_traffic) March 21, 2024

At this time, it is not exactly clear as to why the vehicle went up in flames. There have been no reports of injuries.

Authorities currently advise motorists to use an alternate route if possible, while they clear the area.

