Big rig trailer goes up in flames on I-10 on city’s East Side

Stay informed with KSAT 12 on closures or accidents that affect your drive

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

RJ Marquez, Traffic Anchor/Reporter

The vehicle fire happened on Interstate 10 East at Loop 1604 North near Converse. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Emergency crews responded to a vehicle erupting in flames on the city’s East Side early Thursday morning.

The vehicle fire happened around 5 a.m. on Interstate 10 East at Loop 1604 North near Converse.

Firefighters worked this morning to put the fire out. Crews, however, still remain on scene.

At this time, it is not exactly clear as to why the vehicle went up in flames. There have been no reports of injuries.

Authorities currently advise motorists to use an alternate route if possible, while they clear the area.

