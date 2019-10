SAN ANTONIO - The medical examiner confirmed one person was killed after a crash on the city's North Side in which a car was almost completely wrapped around a concrete pillar.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. Friday near Wurzbach Parkway and Starcrest.

There is no word on what caused the wreck.

KSAT attempted to speak with police at the scene, but they did not give out any information on the case

