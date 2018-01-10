Driver dead after leading deputies on high-speed chase, ending in crash

SCHERTZ, Texas - A driver is dead after leading deputies on a high-speed chase that ended in Schertz, the Comal County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to a call for a reckless driver just after 1 p.m. Wednesday on I-35 southbound near the Hays County line.

When deputies tried to stop the driver, the black Chevrolet Silverado continued on, exceeding speeds of 100 mph.

The vehicle crashed just inside Schertz city limits. The driver, who was the only person in the truck, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not released the name of the driver. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.