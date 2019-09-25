TxDOT to hold 2nd meeting on Loop 1604 expansion Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO - The Texas Department of Transportation is holding the second of two informational meetings to explain a billion dollar expansion of Loop 1604 on Wednesday.

The project, set to begin in early 2021, was prompted by the amount of congestion that is experienced between Bandera Road and Interstate 35.

Laura Lopez, a spokeswoman for TxDOT, said Loop 1604 would expand from four lanes to ten lanes --four in each direction and two HOV lanes.

The first open house meeting was held Tuesday night. Wednesday's meeting will take place at Brandeis High School from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

They will also have plans for the Loop 1604 and I-10 interchange.

"We will have schematics, we will have an animation and boards that people can see what we are proposing," Lopez said.

