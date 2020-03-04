9 races headed for runoff in Bexar County
Runoff election will be held May 26
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – While a majority of March Primary races in Bexar County were decided Tuesday, there are nine races that will be headed to a runoff.
A runoff happens when the candidate with the most votes doesn’t get 50%, plus one, of the vote.
Here are the races that will be involved in the runoff election, which will be held May 26.
U.S. Representative, District 23 (R) Texas
Tony Gonzales got 28% of the vote and will face Raul Reyes, who came in second with 23% of the vote. The winner will face Democrat Gina Ortiz Jones in the November General Election.
State Senator, District 19 (D)
Xochil Pena Rodriguez received 43% of the vote and will take on Roland Gutierrez, who got 37% of the vote. The winner will be opposed by Republican incumbent Pete Flores in the November General Election.
State Representative, District 119 (D)
Elizabeth “Liz” Campos got 46% of the vote and will face Jennifer Ramos, who came in second with 43% of the vote. The winner will be opposed by Republican George Garza in the November General Election.
Bexar County Commissioner, Precinct 1 (D)
Incumbent Sergio “Chico” Rodriguez got 47% of the vote and will race Rebeca “Becky” Clay-Flores, who received 42% of the vote. The winner will be opposed by Republican Gabriel Lara in the November General Election.
Bexar County Commissioner, Precinct 3 (R)
Tom Rickhoff got 33% of the vote and will take on Trish DeBerry, who got 28% of the vote. The winner will be opposed by Democrat Christine Hortick in the November General Election.
Bexar County Constable, Precinct 2 (D)
Leticia R. Vazquez got 32% of the vote and will face off with Ino Badillo, who received 13% of the vote. The winner will be opposed by Republican Charlie Pena Jr. in the November General Election.
Bexar County Constable, Precinct 4 (D)
Kathryn Brown got 47% of the vote and will take on Mike “Chief” Ramirez, who received 25% of the vote. The winner will be opposed by Republican Larry Rickets in the November General Election.
Bexar County Chair (D)
Incumbent Monica Alcántara got 30% of the vote and will face Grace Rose Gonzales, who got 27% of the vote.
Bexar County Chair (R)
Incumbent Cynthia Brehm got 33% of the vote and will take on John Austin, who got 31% of the vote.
To view complete election results, click here.
