9 races headed for runoff in Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – While a majority of March Primary races in Bexar County were decided Tuesday, there are nine races that will be headed to a runoff.

A runoff happens when the candidate with the most votes doesn’t get 50%, plus one, of the vote.

Here are the races that will be involved in the runoff election, which will be held May 26.

Tony Gonzales got 28% of the vote and will face Raul Reyes, who came in second with 23% of the vote. The winner will face Democrat Gina Ortiz Jones in the November General Election.

Xochil Pena Rodriguez received 43% of the vote and will take on Roland Gutierrez, who got 37% of the vote. The winner will be opposed by Republican incumbent Pete Flores in the November General Election.

Elizabeth “Liz” Campos got 46% of the vote and will face Jennifer Ramos, who came in second with 43% of the vote. The winner will be opposed by Republican George Garza in the November General Election.

Incumbent Sergio “Chico” Rodriguez got 47% of the vote and will race Rebeca “Becky” Clay-Flores, who received 42% of the vote. The winner will be opposed by Republican Gabriel Lara in the November General Election.

Tom Rickhoff got 33% of the vote and will take on Trish DeBerry, who got 28% of the vote. The winner will be opposed by Democrat Christine Hortick in the November General Election.

Leticia R. Vazquez got 32% of the vote and will face off with Ino Badillo, who received 13% of the vote. The winner will be opposed by Republican Charlie Pena Jr. in the November General Election.

Kathryn Brown got 47% of the vote and will take on Mike “Chief” Ramirez, who received 25% of the vote. The winner will be opposed by Republican Larry Rickets in the November General Election.

Incumbent Monica Alcántara got 30% of the vote and will face Grace Rose Gonzales, who got 27% of the vote.

Incumbent Cynthia Brehm got 33% of the vote and will take on John Austin, who got 31% of the vote.

To view complete election results, click here.