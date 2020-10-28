Bexar County voters can vote at ANY polling location on Election Day

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County voters can vote at any polling place in the county on the Nov. 3 election day.

It’s a relatively new change, so the Bexar County Elections Department wants to make sure the word gets out. Click here for a list of all of the polling locations in Bexar County.

Until last November, voters could vote anywhere during early voting but had to stick to their precinct on Election Day.

But in 2019, Bexar County was approved to participate in the Countywide Polling Place Program along with Atascosa, Comal, DeWitt, Guadalupe, Hays, Kendall, Medina County and dozens of other Texas counties.

Instead of assigned precinct voting places, Bexar County now has countywide vote centers. Voters can show up at any polling place and will receive the proper ballot based on the precinct where they live.

That means you can vote close to where you live, work or go to school. Or, you can even choose your voting location based on current wait times.

If you do not live in one of the counties in the Countywide Polling Place Program or prefer to vote in your precinct, you can check your poll location through your county or through the Secretary of State’s website.