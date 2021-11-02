Check polling place wait times in Bexar county with this app

MOVE Texas, a nonpartisan, nonprofit, grassroots organization working to build power in underrepresented youth communities, and Irys, a local Bexar County technology company, hope the app provides voters solace from COVID-19 concerns, reduces unnecessary poll wait times, and encourages every eligible voter to exercise their right to vote this election.

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re voting on this Election Day, you may be on the hunt to find the locations with the shortest wait times to cast your ballot.

Well, there’s an app for that.

Bexar County voters can vote at ANY polling location on Election Day.

MOVE Texas and Irys recently released an app to help voters track polling place wait times in Bexar County.

The app is called Move the Line.

“It enables residents to track wait times and allows polling locations to share wait times with voters,” said CEO and Co-founder of Irys Beto Altamirano.

Altamirano said the app could help voters from getting deterred over long lines and also help reduce exposure time to COVID-19.

The app can be accessed via phone or computer HERE and does not have to be downloaded or installed.

Officials with MOVE Texas said “other than the user’s location—no other personal information is collected."

MOVE Texas is a nonpartisan, nonprofit, grassroots organization working to build power in underrepresented youth communities, according to officials and Irys is a Bexar County technology company.

Both Irys and MOVE Texas said the goal behind the app is to provide “voters solace from COVID-19 concerns, reduces unnecessary poll wait times, and encourage every eligible voter to exercise their right to vote this election.”