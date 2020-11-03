This is Texas' rule on selfies at polling stations

We understand documenting that you’ve voted is important to a lot of people — especially when you get that “I Voted” sticker.

You should be proud of yourself for casting your vote, but know that there are strict rules in some places when it comes to taking pictures at polling places.

Here in Texas, we have some of the stricter restrictions concerning photos while voting, according to the Texas Secretary of State website.

Cellphones should not be used at all while in polling locations. Even within 100 feet from voting stations, they are prohibited.

And if you’re thinking of going old school and taking an actual camera, the same restrictions apply there.

Voters should always practice courtesy and common sense, and you can always ask a poll worker to specify what the rules are.

When in doubt, just wait until you’re back in your car to snap that “I Voted” sticker selfie.