'The people decide the outcome of election’: St. Mary’s University professor weighs in on election as several states continue to count ballots

SAN ANTONIO – Several people gathered in downtown San Antonio on Wednesday night, demanding all votes be counted in the 2020 general election, which will determine the next president of the United States.

The calls for transparency came after President Donald Trump’s remarks about counting ballots Tuesday evening.

“We want all voting to stop. We don’t want them to find any ballots at 4 in the morning and add them to the list, OK,” Trump said.

Despite lawsuits filed by the Trump campaign in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia, election workers continue to count votes across the country.

In Bexar County, about 1,000 mail-in ballots arrived Wednesday and were processed.

“The people decide the outcome of election, not a court, not the legislative body, not any particular politician. The people —and that’s the way the Supreme Court views these elections,” said Henry Flores, professor emeritus at St. Mary’s University.

Flores said each county has a set of standards to make sure elections run smoothly.

“They’ve got one person to open the envelope and verifies the ballot, and then stacks them in such a way that they feed them into the machines, the scanning machines to read them, and all those people are trained and all those people have passed some sort of background check,” Flores said.

With the election winding closer to an end, some races could be considered close in the ballot count.

“You can pretty much consider that the candidate’s going to call for a recount, and there will be lawyers present,” Flores said.

As far as what’s expected for future elections, Flores says legal teams would likely play a more significant role in election planning.