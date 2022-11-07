Here’s how, where to vote in Bexar County on election day on Nov. 8

Get more election coverage on KSAT’s Vote 2022 page
Bexar County voters will have 302 election sites to choose from on Tuesday during the general, special, charter and bond elections.
Polling locations, which include schools, libraries, churches, city halls and community centers, will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Bexar County voters will choose representatives from the local level to the federal level. There are cities with charter amendments and school districts with bond elections. You can see the full Bexar County ballot here.
The Bexar County Elections Department is tasked with election duties for 29 cities, 20 school districts and 776 voting precincts.
There are more than 1.2 million registered voters in Bexar County this year — and 358,188 took advantage of the early voting period. That means about 70% of registered voters have yet to cast their vote in this election.
If you’re not sure if you’re registered, you can click here to check.
Voting locations in Bexar County:
View the voting locations on an interactive map on the Bexar County Elections page.
- Bexar County Elections 1103 S. Frio St. San Antonio TX 78207
- Adams Hill ES 9627 Adams Hill Dr. San Antonio TX 78245
- Alamo Heights (City Hall) 6116 Broadway St. San Antonio TX 78209
- Alamo Heights United Methodist 825 E. Basse Rd. San Antonio TX 78209
- Alamo Stadium Convocation Ctr. 110 Tuleta Dr. San Antonio TX 78212
- Alzafar Shrine 901 N. Loop 1604 W. San Antonio TX 78232
- Barkley-Ruiz ES 1111 S. Navidad St. San Antonio TX 78207
- Beacon Hill ES 1411 W. Ashby Pl. San Antonio TX 78201
- Beard ES 8725 Sonoma Pkwy. Helotes TX 78023
- Behlau ES 2355 Camp Light Way San Antonio TX 78245
- Bethany Romanian Church 26347 Boerne Stage Rd. Boerne TX 78006
- Big Country ES 2250 Pue Rd. San Antonio TX 78245
- Blossom Athletic Ctr. 12002 Jones Maltsberger Rd. San Antonio TX 78216
- Bob Hope ES 3022 Reforma Dr. San Antonio TX 78211
- Bode Rec. Ctr. 900 Rigsby Ave. San Antonio TX 78210
- Bowden ES 515 Willow St. San Antonio TX 78202
- Bradley MS 14819 Heimer Rd. San Antonio TX 78232
- Brandeis High 13011 Kyle Seale Pkwy San Antonio TX 78219
- Brauchle ES 8555 Bowens Crossing San Antonio TX 78250
- Brentwood MS 1626 W. Thompson Pl. San Antonio TX 78226
- Brook Hollow Library 530 Heimer Rd. San Antonio TX 78232
- Bulverde Creek ES 3839 Canyon Pkwy. San Antonio TX 78259
- Burbank HS 1002 Edwards St. San Antonio TX 78204
- Burke ES 10111 Terra Oak San Antonio TX 78250
- Cameron ES 3635 Belgium Ln. San Antonio TX 78219
- Candlewood ES 3635 Candleglenn San Antonio TX 78244
- Carnahan ES 6839 Babcock San Antonio TX 78249
- Carson ES 8151 Old Tezel Rd. San Antonio TX 78250
- Castle Hills (City Hall) 209 Lemonwood Castle Hills TX 78213
- Central Library 600 Soledad San Antonio TX 78205
- China Grove (City Hall) 2412 FM 1516 S. China Grove TX 78263
- Christa McAuliffe Middle School 9390 SW Loop 410 San Antonio TX 78242
- Christian Family Baptist Church 1589 Grosenbacher Rd San Antonio TX 78245
- Church of Reconciliation 8900 Starcrest Dr. San Antonio TX 78217
- Churchill HS 12049 Blanco Rd. San Antonio TX 78216
- Cibolo Green ES 24315 Bulverde Green San Antonio TX 78261
- City of Von Ormy 14729 Quarter Horse Von Ormy TX 78073
- Claude Black Ctr. 2805 E. Commerce St. San Antonio TX 78203
- Clear Spring ES 4311 Clear Spring San Antonio TX 78217
- Cody Library 11441 Vance Jackson San Antonio TX 78230
- Collier ES 834 W. Southcross Blvd. San Antonio TX 78211
- Collins Garden Library 200 N. Park Blvd. San Antonio TX 78204
- Colonial Hills United 5247 Vance Jackson Rd. San Antonio TX 78230
- Colonies North ES 9915 Northampton San Antonio TX 78230
- Connally MS 8661 Silent Sunrise San Antonio TX 78250
- Copernicus Community Ctr. 5003 Lord Rd. San Antonio TX 78220
- Coronado Village ES 213 Amistad Blvd. Universal City TX 78148
- Cortez Library 2803 Hunter Blvd San Antonio TX 78224
- Cotton ES 1616 Blanco Rd. San Antonio TX 78212
- Crockett ES 2215 Morales St. San Antonio TX 78207
- Cross Mountain Chapel 24891 Boerne Stage Rd. San Antonio TX 78255
- Dellview ES 7235 Dewhurst Rd. San Antonio TX 78213
- East Central Admin. Office 6634 New Sulphur Springs Rd. San Antonio TX 78219
- East Central HS 7173 FM 1628 San Antonio TX 78263
- East Terrell Hills ES 4415 Bloomdale San Antonio TX 78218
- Edgewood HS (Gym) 4133 Eldridge Ave. San Antonio TX 78237
- Edison HS 701 Santa Monica San Antonio TX 78212
- Eisenhower MS 8231 Blanco Rd. San Antonio TX 78216
- El Dorado ES 12634 El Sendero San Antonio TX 78233
- Ellison ES 7132 Oak Dr. San Antonio TX 78256
- Elmendorf (City Hall) 8304 FM 327 Elmendorf TX 78112
- Encino Library 2515 E. Evans Rd. San Antonio TX 78259
- Esparza ES 5700 Hemphill Dr. San Antonio TX 78228
- Faith Lutheran 14819 Jones Maltsberger Rd. San Antonio TX 78247
- Fenwick ES 1930 Waverly Ave. San Antonio TX 78228
- Fernandez ES 6845 Ridgebrook St. San Antonio TX 78250
- Fields ES 9570 FM 1560 San Antoino TX 78254
- Fire Station # 3 11917 Lower Seguin Rd. Schertz TX 78154
- First Chinese Baptist 5481 Prue Rd. San Antonio TX 78240
- Five Palms ES 7138 Five Palms Dr. San Antonio TX 78242
- Gardendale Early Learning Program 1731 Dahlgreen Ave. San Antonio TX 78237
- Garrett Center 1226 NW 18th St. San Antonio TX 78207
- Gillette ES 625 Gillette Blvd. San Antonio TX 78221
- Glenn ES 2385 Horal Dr. San Antonio TX 78227
- Glenoaks ES 5103 Newcome Dr. San Antonio TX 78229
- Graebner ES 530 Hoover Ave. San Antonio TX 78225
- Granandos Senior Center 500 Freiling San Antonio TX 78213
- Great Northwest Library 9050 Wellwood San Antonio TX 78250
- Grey Forest Comm. Clubhouse 18249 Sherwood Trail San Antonio TX 78023
- Guerra Library 7978 W. Military Dr. San Antonio TX 78227
- Gus Garcia MS 3306 Ruiz St. San Antonio TX 78228
- Hardy Oak ES 22900 Hardy Oak Blvd. San Antonio TX 78258
- Harmony ES 10625 Green Lake Dr. San Antonio TX 78223
- Harmony Hills ES 10727 Memory Ln. San Antonio TX 78216
- Hartman Center II (Bldg. 1) 1202 W. Bitters San Antonio TX 78216
- Hatchett ES 10700 Ingram Rd. San Antonio TX 78245
- Health Careers HS 4646 Hamilton Wolfe Rd. San Antonio TX 78229
- Helotes City Hall 12951 Bandera Rd Helotees TX 78023
- Helotes ES 13878 Riggs Rd. San Antonio TX 78023
- Henderson ES 14605 Kallison Bend San Antonio TX 78254
- Hidden Cove ES 5102 Trading Post Dr. San Antonio TX 78242
- Hidden Forest ES 802 Silver Spruce San Antonio TX 78232
- Highland Hills ES 734 Glamis Ave. San Antonio TX 78223
- Highlands HS 3118 Elgin Ave. San Antonio TX 78210
- Hill Country Retreat 4550 Del Webb Blvd San Antonio TX 78253
- Hill Country Village (City Hall) 116 Aspen Ln. Hill Country Village TX 78232
- Hirsch ES 4826 Sea Breeze San Antonio TX 78220
- Hoffmann ES 12118 Volunteer Pkwy. San Antonio TX 78253
- Hollywood Park (City Hall) 2 Mecca Dr. Hollywood Park TX 78232
- Hope Church San Antonio 18850 Redland Rd San Antonio TX 78259
- Houston HS 4635 E. Houston St. San Antonio TX 78220
- Huebner ES 16311 Huebner Rd. San Antonio TX 78249
- Huisache Ave. Baptist 1339 W. Huisache Ave. San Antonio TX 78201
- Hunters Creek Club 3630 Hunters Cir. San Antonio TX 78230
- Igo Library 13330 Kyle Seale Pkwy. San Antonio TX 78249
- Indian Springs ES 25751 Wilderness Oak San Antonio TX 78261
- Inez Foster ES 6718 Pecan Valley San Antonio TX 78223
- Japhet ES 314 Astor St. San Antonio TX 78210
- Johnston Library 6307 Sun Valley Dr. San Antonio TX 78227
- Judson ISD ERC 8205 Palisades Dr. Live Oak TX 78233
- Judson Performing Arts 9443 Schaefer Rd Converse TX 78109
- Kallison Elementary School 8610 Ranch View San Antonio TX 78254
- Kenwood Comm. Ctr. 305 Dora St. San Antonio TX 78212
- Kinder Ranch ES 2035 Kinder Pkwy. San Antonio TX 78260
- Kingsborough MS 422 Ashley Rd. San Antonio TX 78221
- Kirby (City Hall) 112 Bauman St. Kirby TX 78219
- Kitty Hawk MS 840 Old Cimarron Trl. Universal City TX 78148
- Knowlton ES 9500 Timber Path San Antonio TX 78250
- Krueger ES 9900 Wildhorse Pkwy. San Antonio TX 78254
- Krueger MS 438 Lanark Dr. San Antonio TX 78218
- Larkspur ES 11330 Belair Dr. San Antonio TX 78213
- Las Palmas Library 515 Castroville Rd. San Antonio TX 78237
- Laurel Heights United Methodist 227 W. Woodlawn Ave. San Antonio TX 78212
- Leon Springs ES 23881 IH-10 West San Antonio TX 78257
- Leon Valley Conf. Ctr. 6427 Evers Rd. San Antonio TX 78238
- Lewis ES 1000 Seascape San Antonio TX 78251
- Lions Field 2809 Broadway St. San Antonio TX 78209
- Longfellow MS 1130 E. Sunshine Dr. San Antonio TX 78226
- Longs Creek ES 15806 O’Connor Rd. San Antonio TX 78247
- Lowell MS 919 Thompson Pl. San Antonio TX 78226
- Luckey Ranch ES 12045 Luckey River San Antonio TX 78252
- Madison HS 5005 Stahl Rd. San Antonio TX 78247
- Margil ES 1000 Perez St. San Antonio TX 78207
- Marshall HS 8000 Lobo Ln. San Antonio TX 78240
- Martin Luther King Jr. Academy 3501 Martin Luther King Dr. San Antonio TX 78220
- Maverick Library 8700 Mystic Park San Antonio TX 78254
- McCreless Library 1023 Ada St. San Antonio TX 78223
- McDermott ES 5111 USAA Blvd. San Antonio TX 78240
- Meadow Village ES 1406 Meadow Way Dr. San Antonio TX 78227
- Metzger MS 7475 Binz-Engleman Rd. San Antonio TX 78244
- Michael ES 3155 Quiet Plain Dr. San Antonio TX 78245
- Miguel Carrillo Jr. ES 500 Price Ave. San Antonio TX 78211
- Miller’s Point ES 7027 Misty Ridge Dr. Converse TX 78109
- Mirabeau B. Lamar ES 201 Parland Pl. San Antonio TX 78209
- Mireles ES 12260 Rockwall San Antonio TX 78253
- Mission Academy 9210 S. Presa San Antonio TX 78223
- Mission Del Lago Community 2301 Del Lago Pkwy. San Antonio TX 78221
- Mission Library 3134 Roosevelt Ave. San Antonio TX 78214
- Montgomery ES 7047 Montgomery Dr. San Antonio TX 78239
- Mt. Calvary Lutheran 308 Mount Calvary Dr. San Antonio TX 78209
- Murnin ES 9019 Dugas Rd. San Antonio TX 78251
- Nichols ES 9560 Braun Rd. San Antonio TX 78254
- Nimitz MS 5426 Blanco Rd. San Antonio TX 78216
- Northeast Lakeview College 1201 Kitty Hawk Rd. San Antonio TX 78148
- Northern Hills ES 13901 Higgins Rd. San Antonio TX 78217
- Northside Activity Ctr. 7001 Culebra Rd. San Antoino TX 78238
- Northwest Church of Christ (Youth Room) 9681 W. Loop 1604 N. San Antonio TX 78254
- Northwest Crossing ES 10255 Dover Ridge San Antonio TX 78250
- Northwest Vista College 3535 N. Ellison Dr. San Antonio TX 78251
- Northwood ES 519 Pike Rd. San Antonio TX 78209
- Oak Grove ES 3250 Nacogdoches San Antonio TX 78217
- Oak Hills Terrace ES 5710 Cary Grant Dr. San Antonio TX 78240
- Oak Meadow United Methodist Church 2740 Hunters Green San Antonio TX 78231
- Old Converse City Hall 407 S. Seguin Rd. Converse TX 78109
- Olmos ES 1103 Allena Dr. San Antonio TX 78213
- Olmos Park (City Hall) 120 W. El Prado Dr. Olmos Park TX 78212
- Our Lady of the Lake 411 S.W. 24th St San Antonio TX 78207
- Palo Alto College 1400 W Villaret Blvd San Antonio TX 78224
- Park Village ES 5855 Midcrown Dr. San Antonio TX 78218
- Parman Library 20735 Wilderness Oak San Antonio TX 78258
- Paschall ES 6351 Lake View Dr. San Antonio TX 78244
- Pease MS 201 Hunt Ln. San Antonio TX 78245
- Pecan Valley ES 3966 E. Southcross San Antonio TX 78222
- Perales ES 1507 Ceralvo St. San Antonio TX 78237
- Powell ES 6003 Thunder Dr. San Antonio TX 78238
- Pre-K @West Ave. 3915 West Ave. San Antonio TX 78213
- Precinct 1 3505 Pleasanton Rd. San Antoino TX 78221
- Precinct 3 320 Interpark Blvd. San Antonio TX 78216
- Ralph Langley ES 14185 Bella Vista San Antonio TX 78253
- Rawlinson MS 14100 Vance Jackson San Antonio TX 78249
- Rayburn ES 635 Rayburn Dr. San Antonio TX 78221
- Redland Oaks ES 16650 Redland Rd. San Antonio TX 78247
- Regency Place ES 10222 Broadway San Antonio TX 78217
- Resnik Middle School 4495 Verano Pkwy Von Ormy TX 78073
- Rhodes ES 5714 North Knoll San Antonio TX 78240
- Ridgeview ES 8223 McCullough Ave. San Antonio TX 78216
- Riverside Park ES 202 School St. San Antonio TX 78210
- Roan Forest ES 22710 Roan Park San Antonio TX 78259
- Rogers MS 314 Galway Dr. San Antonio TX 78223
- Royal Ridge ES 5933 Royal Ridge Dr. Windcrest TX 78239
- Rudder MS 6558 Horn Blvd. San Antonio TX 78240
- SAC Victory Center 1819 N. Main Ave. San Antonio TX 78212
- Samuel A.Maverick ES 107 Raleigh San Antonio TX 78201
- Sandy Oaks (Municipal Bldg.) 22870 Priest Rd. Elmendorf TX 78112
- Sarah S.King ES 1001 Ceralvo St. San Antonio TX 78207
- Scarborough ES 12280 Silver Pointe San Antonio TX 78254
- Schaefer Library 6322 US Hwy. 87 E. San Antonio TX 78222
- Schenck ES 101 Kate Schenck San Antonio TX 78233
- Scobee ES 11223 Cedar Park San Antonio TX 78249
- Semmes Library 15060 Judson Rd. San Antoino TX 78247
- Shavano Park (City Hall) 900 Saddletree Ct. Shavano Park TX 78231
- Shepard MS 5558 Ray Ellison Blvd. San Antonio TX 78242
- Shepherd King Lutheran 303 W. Ramsey Rd. San Antonio TX 78216
- Sky Harbour ES 5902 Fishers Bend San Antonio TX 78242
- Somerset (City Hall) 7360 E. 6th St. Somerset TX 78069
- Sonny Melendrez Comm. Ctr. 5919 W. Commerce St. San Antonio TX 78237
- South San Antonio HS 7535 Barlite Blvd San Antonio TX 78224
- Southside ISD (Admin. Office) 1460 Martinez-Losoya Rd. San Antonio TX 78221
- Southwest ISD (Admin. Office) 11960 Dragon Ln. San Antonio TX 78252
- Spicewood Park ES 11303 Tilson San Antonio TX 78224
- Spring Meadows ES 7135 Elm Trail Dr. San Antonio TX 78244
- St Paul’s Community 1201 Donaldson Ave San Antonio TX 78228
- St. Hedwig (City Hall) 13065 FM 1346 St. Hedwig TX 78152
- St. James (Family Room) 907 W. Theo Ave. San Antonio TX 78225
- St. Leo (Parish Hall) 4423 S. Flores St. San Antonio TX 78214
- St. Mary’s Univ 1 Camino Santa Maria San Antonio TX 78228
- St. Philip of Jesus (Hall) 150 E. Lambert St. San Antonio TX 78204
- St. Phillips College 1801 Martin Luther King Dr. San Antonio TX 78203
- Stafford ES 415 SW 36th St. San Antonio TX 78237
- Stahl ES 5222 Stahl Rd. San Antonio TX 78247
- Steubing Ranch ES 5100 Knoll Creek San Antonio TX 78247
- Stevenson MS 8403 Tezel Rd. San Antonio TX 78254
- Stone Oak ES 21045 Crescent Oaks San Antonio TX 78258
- Storm ES 435 Brady Blvd. San Antonio TX 78207
- Taft High School 11600 Culebra Rd San Antonio TX 78253
- Takas Park 9310 Jim Seal Dr. San Antonio TX 78239
- Tejeda MS 2909 E. Evans Rd. San Antonio TX 78259
- Terrell Hills (City Hall) 5100 N. New Braunfels Ave. Terrell Hills TX 78209
- Texas A&M 1 University Way San Antonio TX 78224
- Thornton ES 6450 Pembroke Rd. San Antonio TX 78240
- Thousand Oaks ES 16080 Henderson Pass San Antonio TX 78232
- Thousand Oaks Library 4618 Thousand Oaks San Antonio TX 78233
- Tobin Library 4134 Harry Wurzbach Rd. San Antonio TX 78209
- Trinity United Methodist 6800 Wurzbach Rd. San Antonio TX 78240
- Tuscany Heights ES 25001 Wilderness Oak San Antonio TX 78260
- Universal City (City Hall) 2150 Universal City Blvd. Universal City TX 78148
- Universal City Library 100 Northview Dr. Universal City TX 78148
- Van Raub E.S. 8776 Dietz Elkhorn Rd. Fair Oaks Ranch TX 78015
- Vestal ES 1102 Cantrell Dr. San Antonio TX 78221
- Veterans Memorial High School 7618 E. Evans Rd. San Antonio TX 78266
- Villarreal ES 2902 White Tail Dr. San Antonio TX 78228
- Vinyard Ranch ES 16818 Huebner Rd. San Antonio TX 78258
- Virginia A. Myers ES 3031 Village Pkwy. San Antonio TX 78251
- Ward Rec. Ctr. 435 E. Sunshine Dr. San Antonio TX 78228
- Westminster Square Apts. 1838 Basse Rd. San Antonio TX 78213
- Westwood Terrace ES 2315 Hackamore Ln. San Antonio TX 78227
- Wetmore ES 3250 Thousand Oaks San Antonio TX 78247
- Whittier MS 2101 Edison Dr. San Antonio TX 78201
- Wilshire ES 6523 Cascade Pl. San Antonio TX 78218
- Wonderland of the Americas 4522 Fredericksbug Rd. San Antonio TX 78201
- Woodlake Hills MS 6625 Woodlake Parkway San Antonio TX 78244
- Woodlawn Academy 1717 W. Magnolia Ave. San Antonio TX 78201
- Woodlawn Hills ES 110 W. Quill Dr. San Antonio TX 78228
- Woodlawn Pointe Center 702 Donaldson San Antonio TX 78201
- Woods of Shavano (Community Club) 13838 Parksite Woods San Antonio TX 78249
- Woodstone ES 5602 Fountainwood San Antonio TX 78233
- Wortham Oaks ES 5710 Carriage Cape 5710 Carriage Cape San Antonio TX 78261
- Wrenn MS 627 S. Acme Rd. San Antonio TX 78237
- Wright ES 115 E. Huff Ave. San Antonio TX 78214
- Zachry MS 9410 Timber Path San Antonio TX 78250
What do I need to bring to the polling place?
Acceptable forms of ID include a Texas driver’s license, a Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS, a Texas personal identification card issued by DPS, a Texas handgun license issued by DPS, a U.S. military ID card with a photo, a U.S. citizenship certificate containing with a photo, or a U.S. passport.
There are options if residents do not have one of the acceptable forms of ID and cannot reasonably obtain on.
They can fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration at their place of voting and show one of the following supporting forms of ID:
- copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter registration certificate;
- copy of or original current utility bill;
- copy of or original bank statement;
- copy of or original government check;
- copy of or original paycheck; or
- copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document).