350,000+ people voted in Bexar County during early voting. See list of busiest, slowest polling locations

A total of 358,188 people casted their ballots in Bexar County during early elections.

On Friday, the 12th and final day of early voting, 48,624 people made their way to the county’s 51 early voting locations.

By comparison, 420,191 votes were cast during the early vote of 2018. With one day left of early voting, it appears 2022 will fall significantly short of turnout compared to the last midterm.

Voters visited the many polling sites during early voting, but data from the elections office shows some locations were busier than others.

This midterm season, more than 1.2 million registered voters in Bexar County are making decisions on the local to the federal level, as there are cities with charter amendments and school districts with bond elections. You can see the full Bexar County ballot here.

If haven’t had a chance to vote early, you can vote on Election Day, Nov. 8.

The busiest voting sites:

There were 21 polling centers with more than 1,000 voters each on Friday, and all but nine were libraries. These were the busiest polling places on Friday:

Encino Branch Library - 2,207

Parman Library @ Stone Oak - 1,994

Brookhollow Library - 1,940

Igo Library - 1,829

Northwest Vista College (Pecan Hall) - 1,716

Semmes Library - 1,687

Maverick Library - 1,664

Cody Library - 1,589

Leon Valley Conference Center - 1,494

Great Northwest Library - 1,449

Tobin Library @ Oakwell - 1,431

Shavano Park City Hall - 1,349

The University of Texas at San Antonio (Bexar Room) - 1,268

Helotes City Hall - 1,231

Wonderland of the Americas @ Crossroads - 1,200

McCreless Library - 1,190

Caste Hills City Hall - 1,148

Lion’s Field Adult and Senior Center - 1,129

Universal City Library - 1,077

Van Raub Elementary - 1,064

Mission Library - 1,026

The least busy voting sites:

There were two polling places with fewer than 200 voters on Friday. The Elmendorf City Hall saw 122 voters, and the Frank Garret Multi-Service Center had 172 voters.

Below is the full list of Bexar County polling locations with the total number of voters at each on the 12th day of early voting. Mail-in ballots, which are expected to increase significantly this election year due to the pandemic, are not included in these figures.

