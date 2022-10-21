Here’s how, where to vote early in Bexar County from Oct. 24-Nov. 4

(Jae C. Hong, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

There is a lot for voters to decide in the general, special, charter and bond elections on November 8.

Bexar County voters will choose representatives from the local level to the federal level. There are cities with charter amendments and school districts with bond elections. You can see the full Bexar County ballot here.

There are more than 1.2 million registered voters in Bexar County this year — and the Bexar County Elections Department is tasked with election duties for 29 cities, 20 school districts and 776 voting precincts.

Voters who don’t want to wait in lines on Election Day can vote during the early voting period from Oct. 24 to Nov. 4 at any one of 51 polling locations in Bexar County.

Here’s what you need to know about voting early:

Registered voters can vote at any polling site during the early voting period from Oct. 24 to Nov. 4, or vote at any polling site on Election Day on Nov. 8.

Some voters may be eligible to vote by mail. (You can read more about absentee/mail voting here.)

For the Nov. 8 election, the last day to register to vote in Texas was Oct. 11.

If you’re not sure if you’re registered, you can click here to check.

There will be 51 polling places open daily throughout the early voting period.

Early Voting Hours:

Monday, Oct, 24 through Friday, Oct. 28 - 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29 - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 30 - Noon to 6 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31 through Friday, Nov. 4 - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Early voting locations in Bexar County:

Bexar County Elections Department: 1103 S. Frio (DEAFLINK available for the hearing impaired)

Bexar County Justice Center (Basement): 300 Dolorosa (Closes at 6 p.m. daily. Not open on Saturday or Sunday.)

Brookhollow Library: 530 Heimer Road

Castle Hills City Hall (community room): 209 Lemonwood Drive

Christian Family Baptist Church: 1589 Grosenbacher

Claude Black Center: 2805 East Commerce

Cody Library: 11441 Vance Jackson

Old Converse City Hall: 405 S. Seguin Road

Copernicus Community Center: 5003 Lord Road

Cortez Library: 2803 Hunter Boulevard

East Central ISD Boardroom: 6634 New Sulphur Springs Rd.

Elmendorf City Hall: 8304 FM 327

Encino Park Library: 2515 East Evans Road

Frank Garrett Multi-Center: 1226 NW 18th St.

Great Northwest Library: 9050 Wellwood

Guerra Branch Library: 7978 W. Military Drive

Helotes City Hall: 12951 Bandera Road

John Igo Library: 13330 Kyle Seale Parkway

Johnston Library: 6307 Sun Valley Drive

Kirby City Hall: 112 Bauman St.

Las Palmas Library: 515 Castroville Road

Leon Valley Conference Center: 6421 Evers Road

Lion’s Field: 2809 Broadway

Maury Maverick, Jr. Library: 8700 Mystic Park

McCreless Library: 1023 Ada St.

Mission Library: 3134 Roosevelt Ave.

Northside Activity Center: 7001 Culebra Road

Northwest Vista College (Pecan Hall): 3535 N. Ellison Drive

Olmos Park City Hall: 120 El Prado W.

Our Lady Of The Lake University Library: 411 SW 24th St.

Palo Alto College (Ozuna Library Rm. 102): 1400 W. Villaret Blvd.

Parman Library: 20735 Wilderness Oak St.

Precinct 1 Satellite Office: 3505 Pleasanton

Precinct 3 Satellite Office: 320 Interpark Blvd.

San Antonio Community College (Victory Center): 1802 N. Main

Schaefer Library: 6322 US Hwy 87 E.

Semmes Branch Library @ Comanche Lookout Park: 15060 Judson Road

Shavano Park City Hall Lobby: 900 Saddletree Court

Somerset City Hall: 7360 E. 6th Street

Southside ISD Administration Building: 1460 Martinez-Losoya

St. Mary’s University: 1 Camino Santa Maria

St. Paul Community Center: 1201 Donaldson Ave.

Texas A&M University Mays Center: One University Way

Thousand Oaks/El Sendero Library: 4618 Thousand Oaks

Tobin Library: 4134 Harry Wurzbach

Universal City Library: 100 Northview Drive

UTSA Bexar Room: 1 UTSA Circle

Van Raub Elementary (Rock House): 8776 Dietz Elkhorn

Windcrest Takas Park Civic Center: 9310 Jim Seal Drive

Wonderland Mall Of The Americas (Lower Level, A-17): 4522 Fredericksburg Road

Woodlawn Pointe Center for Community: 702 Donaldson Ave.

What do I need to bring to the polling place?

Acceptable forms of ID include a Texas driver’s license, a Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS, a Texas personal identification card issued by DPS, a Texas handgun license issued by DPS, a U.S. military ID card with a photo, a U.S. citizenship certificate containing with a photo, or a U.S. passport.

There are options if residents do not have one of the acceptable forms of ID and cannot reasonably obtain on.

They can fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration at their place of voting and show one of the following supporting forms of ID:

copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter registration certificate;

copy of or original current utility bill;

copy of or original bank statement;

copy of or original government check;

copy of or original paycheck; or

copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document).

