Tropical moisture to bring much-needed rain chance to San Antonio this week

SAN ANTONIO – July has been bone-dry for the Alamo City, only officially clocking in a trace amount of rainfall at San Antonio International Airport. Thankfully, a tropical wave will swing moisture from the Gulf of Mexico to Texas by the week’s end.

Coastal Showers and Storms

An area of low pressure near the Texas Gulf Coast is creating showers and storms for coastal communities from Houston to Victoria to Corpus Christi early this week. Tuesday (7/21) and Wednesday (7/22), this low will move inland, allowing for isolated rain to make a run for I-35 and San Antonio. The chance for rain is 20-30%. Any lucky places that receive rain should get quick downpours, potentially a few flashes of lightning, and gusty winds. No severe weather is expected.

Potential Tropical Development

The National Hurricane Center has given a tropical wave over Cuba a low potential of tropical formation (20%). (Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

As of Monday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is monitoring a tropical wave over Cuba for potential tropical development. Currently, the NHC has given the wave the low (20%) probability of formation through the next 5 days. However, regardless of formation, this system will swing a decent amount of tropical moisture into Texas. This will increase rain chances for San Antonio by late Friday (7/24) and into Saturday (7/25). On those days, scattered showers and a few storms will be possible, bringing the best chance for rain in the Alamo City in nearly a month.

Evolving Forecast

