WATCH LIVE: KSAT Storm Chaser on Padre Island as eyewall of Hurricane Hanna arrives

Watch live as the KSAT Storm Chaser tracks Hurricane Hanna on Padre Island. Hurricane Hanna is the first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

Hanna is forecast to make landfall as a Category 1 storm south of Corpus Christi, near Baffin Bay, on Saturday.

LIVE RADAR:

