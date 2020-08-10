It was on this day in 1980 that Hurricane Allen made landfall just north of Brownsville. The hurricane achieved Category 5 status three separate times (the only Atlantic hurricane to do so). It also ranks as one of the most powerful Atlantic hurricanes with sustained winds near 190 mph at its peak. When Allen made landfall, it had weakened to a Category 3 storm. Still, it brought damaging winds and torrential rainfall.
This Day in Weather History: August 10th
Hurricane Allen, once a power hurricane, strikes the Texas coast
