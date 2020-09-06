First cool front of the season likely to arrive to San Antonio this week

It appears we’ve survived yet another brutal South Texas summer. Fall doesn’t officially arrive until September 22nd, but long stretches of triple-digit heat look to be in our rear-view mirror. Here’s an overview of what to expect for the rest of Labor Day weekend and next week.

Afternoon highs could drop from the 90s into the 70s in the middle of the week (Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

A hot Sunday & Labor Day

Our weather pattern is forecast to remain summery Sunday through Tuesday

Expect partly cloudy skies on Labor Day, with highs in the mid-90s

Heat index values could approach 100° in the afternoon

First front next week

As of Sunday, forecast confidence was growing to support the arrival of a front Wednesday

Rain chances will pick up significantly by Tuesday night & Wednesday as the front moves through Texas. Heavy rain will be possible.

Winds will pick up from the north at 15 to 25 mph, bringing in cool air from the north.

Temperatures could potentially fall throughout Wednesday into the 60s.

Behind the front, skies will gradually clear through Thursday.

Mornings will be pleasantly crisp Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. It’s not out of the question that morning lows Thursday and Friday could be in the 50s. Meanwhile, afternoons will be comfortable with highs in the 70s and 80s

Storms will be likely Wednesday as the front moves through. (Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

