First cool front of the season likely to arrive to San Antonio this week

It appears we’ve survived yet another brutal South Texas summer. Fall doesn’t officially arrive until September 22nd, but long stretches of triple-digit heat look to be in our rear-view mirror. Here’s an overview of what to expect for the rest of Labor Day weekend and next week.
A hot Sunday & Labor Day
- Our weather pattern is forecast to remain summery Sunday through Tuesday
- Expect partly cloudy skies on Labor Day, with highs in the mid-90s
- Heat index values could approach 100° in the afternoon
First front next week
- As of Sunday, forecast confidence was growing to support the arrival of a front Wednesday
- Rain chances will pick up significantly by Tuesday night & Wednesday as the front moves through Texas. Heavy rain will be possible.
- Winds will pick up from the north at 15 to 25 mph, bringing in cool air from the north.
- Temperatures could potentially fall throughout Wednesday into the 60s.
- Behind the front, skies will gradually clear through Thursday.
- Mornings will be pleasantly crisp Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. It’s not out of the question that morning lows Thursday and Friday could be in the 50s. Meanwhile, afternoons will be comfortable with highs in the 70s and 80s
Stay Informed
You can follow along with Your Weather Authority as we continue to monitor rain chances and that cold front by downloading the KSAT Weather Authority app for Apple or Android. Be sure to allow notifications for updates, including livestreams from KSAT meteorologists.