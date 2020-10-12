Cold front this week will bring fall temps back to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – After a toasty October weekend with record-breaking temperatures near 100 degrees, we deserve a break from the heat. Thankfully, a cold front is on its way to the Alamo City!
What you need to know:
- A weak front arrived Monday, dropping the humidity
- However, it’ll still be warm through mid-week with cool mornings and afternoon highs near 90 degrees
- Another, stronger front arrives late Thursday
- This front will make it windy Friday with a stout northerly breeze at 15-25 mph, keeping high temperatures in the mid-70s
- With clear skies Friday night, temperatures should fall to the coldest they’ve been all season by Saturday morning
- Saturday morning lows should dip into the upper-40s in San Antonio and in the low-40s in the Hill Country
- Unfortunately, no significant rainfall is expected with Thursday’s cold front
7 Day Forecast
Latest Video Forecast:
Stay Informed
Track the big weather changes this week by downloading the KSAT Weather Authority app for Apple or Android. Be sure to allow notifications for updates, including livestreams from KSAT meteorologists.