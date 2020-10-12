Cold front this week will bring fall temps back to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – After a toasty October weekend with record-breaking temperatures near 100 degrees, we deserve a break from the heat. Thankfully, a cold front is on its way to the Alamo City!

A weak front arrived Monday, dropping the humidity

However, it’ll still be warm through mid-week with cool mornings and afternoon highs near 90 degrees

Another, stronger front arrives late Thursday

This front will make it windy Friday with a stout northerly breeze at 15-25 mph, keeping high temperatures in the mid-70s

With clear skies Friday night, temperatures should fall to the coldest they’ve been all season by Saturday morning

Saturday morning lows should dip into the upper-40s in San Antonio and in the low-40s in the Hill Country

Unfortunately, no significant rainfall is expected with Thursday’s cold front

