Blustery Sunday Ahead

SAN ANTONIO – Get ready to hold on to your hats - and, everything else! A cold front arriving Sunday will bring gusty conditions to South Texas. However, that’ll be after a cloudy and damp start to the day. Here’s what you need to know:

There will be a quick increase in clouds and humidity Saturday night, leading to areas of fog and drizzle by early Sunday

Some scattered showers will also be around Sunday morning , but any rain will be very light and won’t add up to much more than a few tenths of an inch

A cold front will sweep through San Antonio around midday, clearing out the clouds, light rain, and humidity

A cold front will sweep away Sunday morning's clouds and light rain (Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Behind the front, it will turn very windy Sunday afternoon

Widespread wind gusts of 30-40 mph will be possible through Sunday night , with isolated gusts as high as 45-50 mph

With these windy conditions expected to last through Sunday night, you’ll want to secure any loose holiday lawn ornaments (including leaving those inflatables deflated for the day)

Secure those holiday inflatables on Sunday as winds gust to near 40 mph (Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Fire Weather

Along with gusty winds, Sunday’s front will also bring in some extremely dry air. This combination means that any fires started could spread easily, especially west of I-35 where humidity values will be lowest. Any outdoor burning is discouraged on Sunday.

Windy & dry conditions will contribute to the potential for fire danger on Sunday (Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Stay Informed

Keep tabs on this very windy forecast by downloading the KSAT Weather Authority app for Apple or Android. Be sure to allow notifications in your phone’s settings for updates, including livestreams from KSAT meteorologists.

Latest Video Forecast

Planning Forecast