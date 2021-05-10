Severe storms possible early in the week

SAN ANTONIO – As we begin a new work and school week, our weather will take a turn for the stormy once again. Here’s what you need to know:

Expect cloudy skies, areas of fog & drizzle, & sky-high humidity on Monday morning

By Monday afternoon, some isolated storms are expected to develop west of I-35; any storms that develop could quickly become strong to severe

Scattered thunderstorms will be possible by Monday evening - also with the potential to become severe

Storms that develop Monday evening could linger into Monday night and the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday

More scattered storms will be possible on Tuesday as our weather pattern remains unsettled

At this time, it looks like the window for storms Tuesday will be mid-morning through late afternoon

By Wednesday, isolated showers will be possible early in the day, but rain chances will begin to drop