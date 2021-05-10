Severe storms possible early in the week

SAN ANTONIO – As we begin a new work and school week, our weather will take a turn for the stormy once again. Here’s what you need to know:
- Expect cloudy skies, areas of fog & drizzle, & sky-high humidity on Monday morning
- By Monday afternoon, some isolated storms are expected to develop west of I-35; any storms that develop could quickly become strong to severe
- Scattered thunderstorms will be possible by Monday evening - also with the potential to become severe
- Storms that develop Monday evening could linger into Monday night and the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday
- More scattered storms will be possible on Tuesday as our weather pattern remains unsettled
- At this time, it looks like the window for storms Tuesday will be mid-morning through late afternoon
- By Wednesday, isolated showers will be possible early in the day, but rain chances will begin to drop
- The forecast is rain-free Thursday & Friday
Severe Threats
- Storms early this week - particularly on Monday & Tuesday - will have the potential to produce large hail and damaging winds
- An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, but hail and straight-line winds will be the main concern
- Some severe storms may be capable of dropping hail as large as 2 inches in diameter - about the size of a golf ball
- Heavy rainfall in some storms may also lead to localized flooding issues
How Much Rain?
- While we’ll have to dodge some severe weather, it appears that South Texas will pick up some more beneficial rainfall through the end of the day Wednesday
- Widespread rainfall totals of 1 to 1.5 inches look likely, with some areas primed to see closer to 2 inches of rain
- As always, locally higher totals will be possible
Stay Informed
As always, Your Weather Authority team will keep you updated in the days ahead. You can get the very latest forecast anytime by bookmarking our weather page and by downloading the KSAT Weather Authority App - available for both Apple and Android devices.