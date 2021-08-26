Tropical Depression Nine Forms

On Thursday morning, Tropical Depression Nine formed just southwest of Jamaica. This tropical system is expected to become a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico by the upcoming weekend.
Here’s what you need to know:
- Tropical Depression Nine will move northwest Thursday and Friday, eventually reaching the Gulf of Mexico by Saturday
- When it reaches tropical storm status, it will take the name Ida
- While there is still some degree of uncertainty, there is increasing confidence that the biggest impacts from this tropical system will be across the Louisiana Gulf Coast
- Nonetheless, those on the Gulf Coast from Houston to Mississippi should continue to monitor forecast updates closely
Types of Tropical Systems
There are several types of tropical systems, or cyclones. Meteorologist Sarah Spivey explains below.
