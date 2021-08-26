Clear icon
Tropical Depression Nine Forms

Latest forecast cone keeps system east of Texas

Sarah Spivey, Meteorologist

Kaiti Blake, Meteorologist

Tags: Hurricane, Gulf of Mexico, San Antonio, weather
The latest track for Tropical Depression Nine
On Thursday morning, Tropical Depression Nine formed just southwest of Jamaica. This tropical system is expected to become a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico by the upcoming weekend.

Here’s what you need to know:

  • Tropical Depression Nine will move northwest Thursday and Friday, eventually reaching the Gulf of Mexico by Saturday
  • When it reaches tropical storm status, it will take the name Ida
  • While there is still some degree of uncertainty, there is increasing confidence that the biggest impacts from this tropical system will be across the Louisiana Gulf Coast
  • Nonetheless, those on the Gulf Coast from Houston to Mississippi should continue to monitor forecast updates closely
  • Your KSAT Weather Authority team will update you on-air, online, on our KSAT Weather Authority App, and on our Hurricane Tracker App
Types of Tropical Systems

There are several types of tropical systems, or cyclones. Meteorologist Sarah Spivey explains below.

Types of tropical systems: Tropical Depressions to Category 5 Hurricanes
Stay Alert

To get be prepared during hurricane season, be sure to bookmark our hurricane page or download the KSAT Hurricane Tracker App. You can also find your local forecast anytime on the KSAT Weather page.

