Tropical Depression Nine Forms

The latest track for Tropical Depression Nine

On Thursday morning, Tropical Depression Nine formed just southwest of Jamaica. This tropical system is expected to become a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico by the upcoming weekend.

The latest stats for TD Nine (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Here’s what you need to know:

Tropical Depression Nine will move northwest Thursday and Friday, eventually reaching the Gulf of Mexico by Saturday

When it reaches tropical storm status, it will take the name Ida

While there is still some degree of uncertainty, there is increasing confidence that the biggest impacts from this tropical system will be across the Louisiana Gulf Coast

Nonetheless, those on the Gulf Coast from Houston to Mississippi should continue to monitor forecast updates closely

Your KSAT Weather Authority team will update you on-air, online , on our KSAT Weather Authority App , and on our Hurricane Tracker App

The latest track for Tropical Depression Nine (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Types of Tropical Systems

There are several types of tropical systems, or cyclones. Meteorologist Sarah Spivey explains below.

Types of tropical systems: Tropical Depressions to Category 5 Hurricanes

Stay Alert

To get be prepared during hurricane season, be sure to bookmark our hurricane page or download the KSAT Hurricane Tracker App. You can also find your local forecast anytime on the KSAT Weather page.