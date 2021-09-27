Good chance for rain around San Antonio this week

From Tuesday through Saturday, widespread 1 to 3 inches of rain are possible

In what is typically one of our rainiest months, September 2021 has been very dry with only 0.36″ of rain reported at the San Antonio International Airport. That’s more than 3 inches below average!

And while widespread drought has not yet returned to South Central Texas, Stage 1 water restrictions remain in effect for SAWS customers as the aquifer level is below average. Needless to say, we could use a little rain, and this week will provide the opportunity to see some of the good stuff.

Showers and storms are in the forecast every day this week, especially Tuesday night, Thursday night, and Friday.

What you need to know

Starting Tuesday evening, periods of rain and storms are possible -- especially Tuesday night, Thursday night, and Friday .

While scattered showers and storms are possible every day this week, there will also be breaks in the action with peeks of sunshine.

Expect heavy rain at times, with widespread 1 to 3 inches of rain possible through Saturday, with pockets of up to 5+ inches of rain in spots. This could lead to localized flooding in some areas. Those that will be most at risk of flooding are folks who end up getting good rain both Tuesday AND at the end of the week.

There is also a chance that some of the storms this week could be strong, with gusty winds as the main threat. We’ll keep you posted!

The Latest 7 Day Forecast