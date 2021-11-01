SWEATER WEATHER ALERT: Cold front will dip highs into the 50s, lows in the 40s this week

SAN ANTONIO – While we’ve had a few cold fronts already this season, the most potent cold front yet will arrive in San Antonio and South Central Texas on Wednesday.
Weather Timeline
- Tuesday: Morning fog will gradually clear. Mostly cloudy, subtly humid, and warm with a high near 80°.
- Wednesday: Cold front day! We’ll start off mild in the 60s with areas of drizzle and light rain. The front will push south, first across the Hill Country and then eventually into San Antonio mid-afternoon. With it will come the potential for a few thundershowers. Widespread heavy rain is not expected, but some folks along and east of I-35 could see 0.5″ to 1.0″ of rain.
- Wednesday Afternoon/Evening: Temperatures will drop into the 50s with lingering light rain showers. It will be breezy with winds from the north, gusting up to 35 mph.
- Thursday: Chilly morning in the 40s. Because it will stay cloudy, highs will stay in the 50s. Definitely sweater weather!
- Friday: A cold start. Temperatures will dip into the 30s in the Hill Country. Some low-lying areas could briefly touch freezing in the Hill Country. It will NOT freeze in San Antonio, but it will still be cold with a morning low in the 40s. Skies will be sunny with low humidity and a high only in the 60s.
- The Weekend: Pleasant with chilly mornings and comfy afternoons.
