Cool clouds over San Antonio this week provided quite a show

KSAT meteorologists explain what they are called

Justin Horne, Weather Authority Meteorologist/Reporter

KSAT Connect user, SkyWatcher, captured these altocumulus clouds over San Antonio on March 2, 2022. (SkyWatcher, KSAT Connect User, KSAT)

Altocumulus clouds greeted the Alamo city yesterday and many of you took note. These are mid-level clouds and they stream overhead fairly often. If around at sunrise or sunset, they can make for a picturesque sky. Enjoy the photos submitted by KSAT viewers! If you’d like to submit a picture to the KSAT weather team, the easiest and fastest way is through KSAT Connect.

Rgarcia1427

Really cool looking clouds!

MOC
Gus&Janie

We are here at San Fernando for Ash Wednesday the beginning of Lent

tpmac39

Taylor Mcclelland: This evenings AMAZING sunset had everything you could ask for.

alexp0898

Cibolo

Nepantlero

These clouds over UTSA remind me of Sherpa Fleece. The entire sky was a fluffy texture this afternoon.

Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.

