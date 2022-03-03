Cool clouds over San Antonio this week provided quite a show

Altocumulus clouds greeted the Alamo city yesterday and many of you took note. These are mid-level clouds and they stream overhead fairly often. If around at sunrise or sunset, they can make for a picturesque sky. Enjoy the photos submitted by KSAT viewers! If you’d like to submit a picture to the KSAT weather team, the easiest and fastest way is through KSAT Connect.

