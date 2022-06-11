Saharan dust returns to Texas Sunday

Here’s what you need to know to prepare you for the Saharan dust, which is expected to arrive in San Antonio in late June.

SAN ANTONIO – Every year, typically from June through September, tons of dust from the Saharan desert in Africa is transported thousands of miles across the Atlantic Ocean. (To be precise, 182 million tons of dust is lifted into the air each year -- that’s 689,290 semi truck loads of dust!) This dust, made of very fine particulates of minerals, is transported by the trade winds near the Earth’s equator.

The dust is lofted high into the atmosphere, creating a faint, orange-brownish haze to the sky.

Sometimes, this dust makes it all the way to San Antonio. This is NOT like a dust or sandstorm people experience out west. The dust particles are very fine and will only have noticeable, irritating effects for those who are sensitive to it -- especially for those who suffer from respiratory issues.

Latest Saharan Dust Outlook

Another plume of Saharan dust is expected to arrive in South Central Texas from the Gulf of Mexico by Sunday, June 12th.

Specifically, there will be an increase in the Saharan dust layer in San Antonio from Sunday (6/12/2022) through Friday (6/17/2022).

Here’s what you need to know to prepare for Saharan dust:

You may experience allergy-like symptoms

The air may become unhealthy for those who have respiratory issues

It’s important to note that times of dust in Texas see ebbs and flows, so some days and weeks are worse than others

When dust is particularly high, you can actually see it as an orange-brownish haze on the horizon during the day

The dust also helps create very photogenic sunsets in the evenings

Your Weather Authority will continue to keep you updated on the arrival of Saharan dust this week. Get the latest forecast here.