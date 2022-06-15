WATCH: Kaiti and Sarah answer listener questions on Whatever the Weather podcast

→ Watch the episode here.

Your weather questions have been a huge part of the Whatever the Weather podcast.

Every episode we answer a couple to start the show. Last season we did an entire episode based on your questions.

So we’re doing it again in season two.

We’ve got a hefty bank of questions from listeners and viewers near and far and it’s time we got you some answers.

Everything from the Saharan dust and tornados to tips for anyone interested in studying meteorology.

About the podcast

Whatever the weather, Meteorologists Kaiti Blake and Sarah Spivey have it covered on the local news – for about three minutes, in between commercial breaks.

Rarely, though, do they have time to explain weather phenomena in depth. On “Whatever the Weather”, Kaiti and Sarah dig deeper and tell you all you want to know about Mother Nature – from tornadoes, to freezing rain, to climate change. They also chat about what it’s like to be broadcast meteorologists, and the challenges they sometimes face in day-to-day TV life.

So put on your nerdiest glasses, pop on your best headphones, and enjoy...Whatever the Weather!

