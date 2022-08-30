Downpours in the forecast for San Antonio this week

After such a scorching July, August has been pretty good to us. For most of this week, there will at least be a chance for rain each day. Here’s what you need to know:

TUESDAY (50% Coverage)

We’ve already seen heavy rain leading to localized flooding Tuesday morning across parts of the Hill Country and near Del Rio.

As for the weather closer to San Antonio, it’s mainly going to be a very humid day. The high will be near 90° with a heat index closer to 100°.

Scattered showers and storms will develop this afternoon, potentially impacting the evening commute. While it will not rain in abundance for everyone, wherever rain sets up, it could be heavy leading to localized flooding.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY (40% Coverage)

Tropical air will be in place, continuing to give us a chance for scattered downpours. It’ll be very humid, too.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND

While it won’t be a total wash-out, there this the possibility for rain over Labor Day weekend. We’ll keep you updated!

