Few downpours possible over Labor Day weekend

It won’t rain all weekend long, but any outdoor plans may require dodging downpours

Justin Horne, Weather Authority Meteorologist/Reporter

Some morning light rain is possible Sunday, with a few isolated downpours Monday afternoon. It will not rain everywhere. (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

As we enter our second rainy season, good opportunities for rain are arriving right on cue. Some heavy rain will be possible but due to the scattered nature and slow movement of this weekend’s activity, it’s impossible to know where the heaviest rain will fall. So, you’ll want to check back with the KSAT Weather app. Here are some of the main takeaways:

SATURDAY (60% p.m. coverage)

  • Expect a quiet start to Saturday, with rain chances gradually increasing in the afternoon. That’s when pockets of showers and storms will be around the San Antonio metro area. Overall coverage will be around 60%. That means that some will get heavy downpours while others will miss out on the rain. If you get heavy rain this afternoon, localized flooding will be a possibility

SUNDAY

  • Sunday starts off somewhat damp and gray with scattered, light rain. Then it’ll be a humid, mostly cloudy day with a high near 90°. We can’t rule out an afternoon downpour, but coverage will only be around 30%.

LABOR DAY

  • Labor Day itself will feature a few afternoon downpours with coverage at 30%. Expect a high near 90°.

As usual, we’ll be here for you all weekend long, and don’t forget...

Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News.

