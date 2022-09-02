Few downpours possible over Labor Day weekend

Some morning light rain is possible Sunday, with a few isolated downpours Monday afternoon. It will not rain everywhere.

As we enter our second rainy season, good opportunities for rain are arriving right on cue. Some heavy rain will be possible but due to the scattered nature and slow movement of this weekend’s activity, it’s impossible to know where the heaviest rain will fall. So, you’ll want to check back with the KSAT Weather app. Here are some of the main takeaways:

SATURDAY (60% p.m. coverage)

Expect a quiet start to Saturday, with rain chances gradually increasing in the afternoon. That’s when pockets of showers and storms will be around the San Antonio metro area. Overall coverage will be around 60%. That means that some will get heavy downpours while others will miss out on the rain. If you get heavy rain this afternoon, localized flooding will be a possibility

SUNDAY

Sunday starts off somewhat damp and gray with scattered, light rain. Then it’ll be a humid, mostly cloudy day with a high near 90°. We can’t rule out an afternoon downpour, but coverage will only be around 30%.

LABOR DAY

Labor Day itself will feature a few afternoon downpours with coverage at 30%. Expect a high near 90°.

