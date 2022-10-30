TRICK-OR-TREAT FORECAST: Spotty, light rain in San Antonio Monday evening

It’s true: your little Frankensteins and goblins may run into a bit of light rain Monday night as they’re trick-or-treating. But Monday night’s rain chance will be more of a nuisance than anything, not amounting to much and there’s no concern for severe weather.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of the spookiest night of the year:

MONDAY

Halloween will be mostly quiet until the evening.

It will gradually become cloudy with a high in the mid- to upper-70s/near 80° in spots

TRICK-OR-TREAT FORECAST

Spotty light rain is likely, but severe weather is NOT expected (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Scattered, light rain will develop in the early evening, continuing throughout the night.

We don’t anticipate a washout, but having an umbrella handy will be a good idea.

Severe weather is NOT a possibility and even lightning is very unlikely . Still, there is a very low chance for a rumble of thunder or two. So, REMEMBER: When thunder roars, go indoors!

Otherwise, it’ll be cool-ish with temperatures in the low-70s, upper-60s for trick-or-treating.

RAINFALL AMOUNTS

Whatever is found on the radar Monday evening likely won’t amount to much, thanks to the rain being relatively light and spotty in nature. Depending on how the scattered rain comes together overnight Monday and into early Tuesday, though, some areas might be able to pick up on totals in the range of 0.10″ - 0.25″+ across parts of South Central Texas before we dry things out by the end of the day Tuesday.

Spotty showers develop Monday evening, turning more scattered into Monday night & Tuesday morning.

WEATHER ON-THE-GO

If you plan on taking your kids trick-or-treating, don’t get caught without a way to view the radar and the forecast! KSAT 12 meteorologists will send important updates right to your phone.

A full look at your forecast can always be found on our KSAT Weather Authority page.