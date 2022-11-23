58º

Weather

Damp start to Thanksgiving Day in San Antonio, with more rain on Friday morning

The best shot at showers and storms is forecast to arrive early on Friday

Justin Horne, Weather Authority Meteorologist / Reporter

Tags: weather, Thanksgiving, Black Friday
Showers and drizzle on Thursday morning, then a good chance of rain on Friday morning. (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

A dynamic storm system is gathering across the Rocky Mountains and poised to sweep through Texas Thursday into Friday. It will bring a variety of weather to South Texas, so here’s what you need to know as you make your Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and weekend plans:

WEDNESDAY

  • Early morning drizzle and fog, will give way to a cloudy afternoon. A shower or two is also possible
  • Temperatures moderate, warming to near 60 by the afternoon

THANKSGIVING DAY 🦃

  • Another damp start, with drizzle, showers, and fog likely
  • Showers and a storm or two will be possible during the first half of the day
  • The best chance for significant rainfall will be east of I-35 and shifting east during the day
  • Some partial clearing will be possible by the evening, with a front coming through late Thursday night

FRIDAY

  • Gusty winds and cooler temperatures kick in pre-dawn, as rain becomes likely around the area
  • Showers and even a rumble of thunder or two are possible through midday before the rain starts to push east
  • Skies clear Friday evening, with gusty winds, and chilly temperatures
Drizzle and a few showers on Thanksgiving, with a better shot at rain Friday morning (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

WEEKEND

  • Saturday starts off clear, cold (low-40s), and windy, with wind chills in the 30s
  • It’ll be sunny and nice by the afternoon, with highs in the upper-60s
  • Expect sunny and beautiful conditions on Sunday, along with highs in the 70s
Expect quieter and more sunny conditions this weekend. (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

About the Author:

Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.

