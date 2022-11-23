Damp start to Thanksgiving Day in San Antonio, with more rain on Friday morning

Showers and drizzle on Thursday morning, then a good chance of rain on Friday morning.

A dynamic storm system is gathering across the Rocky Mountains and poised to sweep through Texas Thursday into Friday. It will bring a variety of weather to South Texas, so here’s what you need to know as you make your Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and weekend plans:

WEDNESDAY

Early morning drizzle and fog, will give way to a cloudy afternoon. A shower or two is also possible

Temperatures moderate, warming to near 60 by the afternoon

THANKSGIVING DAY 🦃

Another damp start, with drizzle, showers, and fog likely

Showers and a storm or two will be possible during the first half of the day

The best chance for significant rainfall will be east of I-35 and shifting east during the day

Some partial clearing will be possible by the evening, with a front coming through late Thursday night

FRIDAY

Gusty winds and cooler temperatures kick in pre-dawn, as rain becomes likely around the area

Showers and even a rumble of thunder or two are possible through midday before the rain starts to push east

Skies clear Friday evening, with gusty winds, and chilly temperatures

Drizzle and a few showers on Thanksgiving, with a better shot at rain Friday morning (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

WEEKEND

Saturday starts off clear, cold (low-40s), and windy, with wind chills in the 30s

It’ll be sunny and nice by the afternoon, with highs in the upper-60s

Expect sunny and beautiful conditions on Sunday, along with highs in the 70s