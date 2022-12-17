51º

San Antonio residents may have felt a shake following 5.3 magnitude West Texas earthquake

The earthquake happened about 280 miles northwest of SA

Adam Caskey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

San Antonio residents feel a shake following 5.4 magnitude West Texas earthquake. (KSAT)

Did you feel a random rumble Friday afternoon?  If so, it was the result of a magnitude 5.3 earthquake about 12 miles north of Midland.

The earthquake happened at 5:35 p.m. The depth of the earthquake was measured at 3.1 miles.

Earthquakes of this magnitude can be subtly felt in San Antonio, even though the epicenter was about 280 miles away.

There are no reports of damage in our area as of yet.

This earthquake follows another earthquake that happened on Nov. 16, about 24 miles WSW of Mentone, Texas, which is about 350 miles northwest of San Antonio.

