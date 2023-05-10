🧪 Science with Sarah: Invisible ink 🕵️

👉 Watch the video of Sarah’s school science experiment here!

Hello parents, teachers and students! Here’s a fun experiment that Sherlock Holmes would be proud of, exploring the science of chemical reactions!

HERE’S WHAT YOU’LL NEED

Water

Baking soda

Grape juice concentrate (like the stuff in the freezer isle!)

Index card

Q-tip

Paint brush

DO THE EXPERIMENT

In a cup, mix some water and baking soda. There should be enough baking soda in the water solution so that it looks cloudy

Using a Q-tip dipped into the baking soda and water solution, draw or write something onto the index card. Allow it to dry

Paint the grape juice concentrate onto the index card and watch as your drawing magically comes into view. It should look like this ⬇️

HOW IT WORKS

Chemical Reaction

Baking soda is a base while the grape juice is an acid. Whenever an acid and a base combine, some sort of chemical reaction occurs. In this case, the baking soda and water solution turns a darker color, becoming visible!

