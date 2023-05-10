🧪 Science with Sarah: Invisible ink 🕵️

👉 Watch the video of Sarah’s school science experiment here!
Hello parents, teachers and students! Here’s a fun experiment that Sherlock Holmes would be proud of, exploring the science of chemical reactions!
HERE’S WHAT YOU’LL NEED
- Water
- Baking soda
- Grape juice concentrate (like the stuff in the freezer isle!)
- Index card
- Q-tip
- Paint brush
DO THE EXPERIMENT
- In a cup, mix some water and baking soda. There should be enough baking soda in the water solution so that it looks cloudy
- Using a Q-tip dipped into the baking soda and water solution, draw or write something onto the index card. Allow it to dry
- Paint the grape juice concentrate onto the index card and watch as your drawing magically comes into view. It should look like this ⬇️
HOW IT WORKS
Chemical Reaction
Baking soda is a base while the grape juice is an acid. Whenever an acid and a base combine, some sort of chemical reaction occurs. In this case, the baking soda and water solution turns a darker color, becoming visible!
SCIENCE WITH SARAH
