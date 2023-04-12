🧪 Science with Sarah: Make a water strider 🐞

👉 Watch the video of Sarah’s school science experiment here!
Hello parents, teachers and students! If you’re looking for fun way to help your students understand ecology, this experiment is for you!
HERE’S WHAT YOU’LL NEED
- Thin, copper wire
- Scissors
- Water
- Plate
- Googly eyes (optional)
- Food dye (optional)
DO THE EXPERIMENT
- Cut three pieces of wire about 4 inches long
- Twist the middle of the wires to combine them together
- Curl the wires upward on each of the “legs” of the water strider. Here’s what it should look like ⬇️
- Put some water into the plate, and place the water strider on top of the water. It should float. If it doesn’t try adjusting the legs. It should look like this ⬇️
HOW IT WORKS
Water Tension
Molecules of water string together. At the surface of the water you can see this connection on the legs of the water strider. The wires are light enough and cover enough surface area to prevent the strider from sinking.
Water Strider Ecology
Water striders developed the capability to float on the surface of the water so that it is easier for them to catch their prey -- other bugs that sink and get caught in the water!
SCIENCE WITH SARAH
