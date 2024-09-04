82º
🧪 Science with Sarah: Bubble Snakes 🧼🐍

Bountiful bubbles of fun!

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

👉 Watch the video of Sarah’s science experiment at Adams Hill Elementary here!

Hello parents, teachers and students! Sarah’s back in schools this fall semester, teaching kiddos about the joys of science! Today’s experiment is all about how gasses and liquids can combine to create a super cool bubble snake!

Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesdays when Meteorologist Sarah Spivey does the demonstrations and explains the science behind it.

HERE’S WHAT YOU’LL NEED

Materials needed for a bubble snake! (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
  • An empty water bottle
  • Scissors
  • An old wash cloth or sock
  • Rubber band
  • Food dye (Optional)
  • Small bowl
  • Water
  • Dish soap

DO THE EXPERIMENT

  • STEP 1: Using the scissors and adult supervision, cut the water bottle in half and keep the top half
  • STEP 2: Using a rubber band, secure the washcloth to the half top of the water bottle
Use a rubber band to fasten a wash cloth to the top half of the water bottle (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
  • STEP 3: In the small bowl, mix dish soap and water
  • STEP 4: Optional - “paint” the wash cloth with different colored food dye
Use food dye to dye the bottom of the washcloth (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
  • STEP 5: Dip the washcloth in the soapy water
  • STEP 6: Using the mouth of the water bottle, blow and watch your bubble snake form!
Bubble snake! (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SCIENCE WITH SARAH

