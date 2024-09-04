🧪 Science with Sarah: Bubble Snakes 🧼🐍

👉 Watch the video of Sarah’s science experiment at Adams Hill Elementary here!
Hello parents, teachers and students! Sarah’s back in schools this fall semester, teaching kiddos about the joys of science! Today’s experiment is all about how gasses and liquids can combine to create a super cool bubble snake!
Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesdays when Meteorologist Sarah Spivey does the demonstrations and explains the science behind it.
HERE’S WHAT YOU’LL NEED
- An empty water bottle
- Scissors
- An old wash cloth or sock
- Rubber band
- Food dye (Optional)
- Small bowl
- Water
- Dish soap
DO THE EXPERIMENT
- STEP 1: Using the scissors and adult supervision, cut the water bottle in half and keep the top half
- STEP 2: Using a rubber band, secure the washcloth to the half top of the water bottle
- STEP 3: In the small bowl, mix dish soap and water
- STEP 4: Optional - “paint” the wash cloth with different colored food dye
- STEP 5: Dip the washcloth in the soapy water
- STEP 6: Using the mouth of the water bottle, blow and watch your bubble snake form!
