Bitter cold this morning, keeping close watch on Friday night

RECORD COLD: Low-20s this morning, wind chills in the teens

SUNNY TODAY: Clear skies should give us a rebound to near 40°

CLOUDY & COLD FRIDAY: Turning overcast, drizzle possible late in the day

WINDOW FOR LIGHT FREEZING DRIZZLE: Mainly Friday night into early Saturday morning in the Hill Country

Clouds briefly held temperatures from falling too much overnight, but those clouds have cleared and temps are dropping. Expect a record low this morning.

SUNNY SKIES TODAY

It’ll be bitter cold to start, but we’ll see a rebound to near 40° this afternoon thanks to full sunshine. Expect wind chill values to remain in place.

CLOUDS ROLL IN TONIGHT, CLOUDY & COLD TOMORROW

Clouds will arrive to the area overnight and into early Friday morning. While this will keep temperatures from cratering tonight, they’ll also help to ‘lock in the cold’ during the day Friday. High temperatures likely stay in the mid-30s.

FREEZING DRIZZLE FRIDAY NIGHT?

The clouds will slowly lower throughout the day on Friday, as some moisture makes a return to the area. Initially, it’ll be too dry at the surface to see any precipitation (minus a stray sleet pellet). Late on Friday, however, drizzle will start to take shape. While light, it may combine with some sub-freezing temperatures (mainly from northern Bexar County into the Hill Country) to create freezing drizzle. The impacts would be minimal, with a very light glaze on elevated surfaces, decks, and metal signs.

Forecast light freezing drizzle for Friday night into Saturday morning (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

ALL LIQUID BY SATURDAY, BUT STILL COLD

‘Warming’ temperatures on Saturday will turn any precipitation to just drizzle or rain. Still, highs will only reach the upper-30s, with overcast conditions. Any rain will move east of the area by the afternoon.

WHEN WILL IT WARM UP?

That’s expected to happen late on Sunday, with the sun making a reappearance. Temperatures should reach the upper-50s by the afternoon. 70s and 80s return by next week, as a much warmer pattern takes over.

7-Day Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

