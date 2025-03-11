Skip to main content
Clear icon
46º
Join Insider for Free

Weather

SPRING BREAK FORECAST: San Antonio will see warmest weather since October, high fire danger

Gusty winds, temps near-90°, and dry weather will elevate grassfire risk

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Tags: Forecast
Temperatures will be 10-20 degrees above average for Spring Break (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • MILD TUESDAY: Warmer, near 85°
  • WARM THROUGH FRIDAY: Highs near-90°. Warmest possible since late-October
  • FIRE DANGER: Windy with gusts up to 35 mph Wednesday through Saturday. Dry weather and winds will increase grassfire danger

FORECAST

Good morning! It’ll be our last cool morning until the weekend. Today, we start a warming trend. Temps will be in the mid-80s today, but we’ll likely get into the low-90s Thursday and Friday. That’s the warmest San Antonio has been since late-October.

The warm, sunny weather will mean great pool and splash-pad weather for Spring Breakers. However, winds and dry weather will create a risk for grassfires. Please use caution and practice fire safety!

The latest 7 day from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

QUICK WEATHER LINKS

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Sarah Spivey headshot

Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017. Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News. When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS