SPRING BREAK FORECAST: San Antonio will see warmest weather since October, high fire danger

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- MILD TUESDAY: Warmer, near 85°
- WARM THROUGH FRIDAY: Highs near-90°. Warmest possible since late-October
- FIRE DANGER: Windy with gusts up to 35 mph Wednesday through Saturday. Dry weather and winds will increase grassfire danger
FORECAST
Good morning! It’ll be our last cool morning until the weekend. Today, we start a warming trend. Temps will be in the mid-80s today, but we’ll likely get into the low-90s Thursday and Friday. That’s the warmest San Antonio has been since late-October.
The warm, sunny weather will mean great pool and splash-pad weather for Spring Breakers. However, winds and dry weather will create a risk for grassfires. Please use caution and practice fire safety!
QUICK WEATHER LINKS
- Download FREE KSAT Weather Authority App: Up-to-date forecast information and livestreams from trusted local meteorologists.
- KSAT Connect: Share your weather photos.